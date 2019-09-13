Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) disproportionately affects immigrant women, an understudied and underserved population in need for evidence-based rigorously evaluated culturally competent interventions that can effectively address their health and safety needs.



METHODS: This study uses a sequential, multiple assignment, randomized trial (SMART) design to rigorously evaluate an adaptive, trauma-informed, culturally tailored technology-delivered intervention tailored to the needs of immigrant women who have experienced IPV. In the first stage randomization, participants are randomly assigned to an online safety decision and planning or a usual care control arm and safety, mental health and empowerment outcomes are assessed at 3-, 6- and 12-months post-baseline. For the second stage randomization, women who do not report significant improvements in safety (i.e., reduction in IPV) and empowerment from baseline to 3 months follow up (i.e., non-responders) are re- randomized to safety and empowerment strategies delivered via text only or a combination of text and phone calls with trained advocates. Data on outcomes (safety, mental health, and empowerment) for early non-responders is assessed at 6 and 12 months post re-randomization.



DISCUSSION: The study's SMART design provides an opportunity to implement and evaluate an individualized intervention protocol for immigrant women based on their response to type or intensity of intervention. The findings will be useful for identifying what works for whom and characteristics of participants needing a particular type or intensity level of intervention for improved outcomes. If found to be effective, the study will result in an evidence-based trauma-informed culturally tailored technology-based safety decision and planning intervention for immigrant survivors of IPV that can be implemented by practitioners serving immigrant women in diverse settings. TRIAL REGISTRATION: This trial was registered with ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT04098276 on September 13, 2019.

Language: en