Trovato F. Can. Rev. Sociol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/cars.12361

34714979

This study looks at the relationship between unemployment, religious disintegration and suicide in Alberta during 1997-2015. Religious disintegration is operationalized as the percentage of population with no religious affiliation. Economic theory predicts suicides increase when unemployment rates are high and decline when unemployment rates are low. Sociological theory calls for suicides to vary inversely with the degree of religious integration in society. Multivariate analysis supports both economic and sociological interpretations. In Alberta, periods of rising unemployment (recessions) produce more suicides, and increased levels of religious disintegration are positively associated with the incidence of voluntary deaths.


Language: en
