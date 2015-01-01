Abstract

To improve foresight and make correct judgment in advance, pedestrian trajectory prediction has a wide range of application values in autonomous driving, robot interaction, and safety monitoring. However, most of the existing methods only focus on the interaction of local pedestrians according to distance, ignoring the influence of far pedestrians; the range of network input (receptive field) is small. In this paper, an extended graph attention network (EGAT) is proposed to increase receptive field, which focuses not only on local pedestrians, but also on those who are far away, to further strengthen pedestrian interaction. In the temporal domain, TSG-LSTM (TS-LSTM and TG-LSTM) and P-LSTM are proposed based on LSTM to enhance information transmission by residual connection. Compared with state-of-the-art methods, the model EGAT achieves excellent performance on both ETH and UCY public datasets and generates more reliable trajectories.

Language: en