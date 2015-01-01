|
Mallory AB, Pollitt AM, Bishop MD, Russell ST. Dev. Psychol. 2021; 57(4): 570-583.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
34711995
Disclosing a sexual minority (e.g., lesbian, gay, or bisexual) identity to others is an ongoing process throughout life. Research shows that disclosure is stressful, and this stress is related to poorer mental health for sexual minority youth. However, there are few theoretically grounded studies examining disclosure stress and its prospective association with mental health. The current study utilizes two conceptualizations of sexual identity development-stage models and milestone models-to contextualize how changes in disclosure-related stress are associated with depression symptoms from adolescence into young adulthood. Data come from a sample of lesbian, gay, and bisexual youth between ages 15-24 surveyed over three years (N=555; 82% youth of color; 40% bisexual; 63% free and reduced lunch; and 49% assigned female at birth). We estimated (1) parallel process models and (2) growth curve models with disclosure stress as a time-varying covariate, which were respectively informed by stage and milestone conceptualizations of sexual identity development.
Language: en
|
Depression; Disclosure Stress; Latent Growth Curve Models; LGB; Sexual Minority Youth