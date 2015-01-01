|
Abbas A, Sauder C, Yadav V, Koesmahargyo V, Aghjayan A, Marecki S, Evans M, Galatzer-Levy IR. Front Digit Health 2021; 3: e610006.
(Copyright © 2021)
34713091
OBJECTIVES: Multiple machine learning-based visual and auditory digital markers have demonstrated associations between major depressive disorder (MDD) status and severity. The current study examines if such measurements can quantify response to antidepressant treatment (ADT) with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin-norepinephrine uptake inhibitors (SNRIs).
machine learning; antidepressant treatment; computer vision; digital biomarker; digital phenotyping; major depressive disorder; Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale