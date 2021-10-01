|
Citation
Akram U, Allen S, Stevenson JC, Lazarus L, Ypsilanti A, Ackroyd M, Chester J, Longden J, Peters C, Irvine KR. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34715168
Abstract
This study examined whether self-disgust added incremental variance to and mediated the multivariate association between measures of body image disturbance and suicidal thoughts and behaviours. We hypothesized that self-disgust would be associated with suicidal ideation above the effects of body image disturbance, and that self-disgust would mediate the relationship between body image disturbance and suicidal ideation. A total of N=728 participants completed The Body Image Disturbance Questionnaire, The Self-Disgust Scale, and the Suicidal Behaviours Questionnaire-Revised. Suicidality was significantly related to increased levels of self-disgust and body image disturbance, whereas self-disgust was associated with greater body image disturbance. Linear regression analysis showed that self-disgust was associated with suicidal thoughts and behaviours, over and above the effects of body image disturbance. Multiple mediation modelling further showed that self-disgust mediated the relationship between body image disturbance and suicidal thoughts and behaviours. Our findings highlight the role of self-disgust in the context of body image disturbance and support the notion that body image disturbance is associated with aversive self-conscious emotions. Interventions aiming to reduce the risk of suicidality in people with body image disturbance may address self-disgust and negative self-conscious emotions.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Body Image; Self-conscious emotions; Self-disgust; Self-perception