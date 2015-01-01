SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Monlux KD, Pollard JS, Bujanda Rodriguez AY, Hall SS. J. Dev. Behav. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/DBP.0000000000001019

34711767

OBJECTIVE: Boys with fragile X syndrome (FXS) are at increased risk for exhibiting aggression and self-injury that can be extremely disruptive to families. Few studies, however, have examined the extent to which social-environmental factors can influence these behaviors, particularly in home settings.

METHODS: Caregivers of 32 boys with FXS, aged 3 to 10 years, were coached by a board-certified behavior analyst to implement a functional analysis (FA) with child in their home over 2 days. The functions identified in the FAs were validated by behavioral interventions conducted through telehealth over 12 weeks.

RESULTS: Social functions for aggression and self-injury were identified in 29 (90.6%) cases, with the most common functions identified being escape from demands/transitions and/or tangible reinforcement. Subsequent function-based behavioral interventions (i.e., functional communication training) implemented for 22 cases by telehealth resulted in decreased rates of aggression and self-injury by 74% to 100%.

CONCLUSION: These data underscore the significant impact that social-environmental factors can have on the development and maintenance of aggression and self-injury in FXS. Conducting early home-based behavioral interventions designed to increase functional communication skills may therefore be an effective solution for the treatment of aggression and self-injury in FXS in the long term.


