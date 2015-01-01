|
Citation
Parker L, O'Sullivan D, Watts J. J. Drug Educ. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Baywood Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34714710
Abstract
The purpose of this study was to develop, test, and use an instrument to measure the effectiveness of a community-based, mandated drug education intervention program, Youthful Offenders Program (YOP), targeting college students at risk. A total of N = 350 students voluntarily agreed to participate in an evaluation of program effectiveness using the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) and a newly developed measure to compare changes in substance related behaviors over time.
Language: en
Keywords
emerging adults; harm reduction; protective behavioral strategies; risky behaviors; safe drinking