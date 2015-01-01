Abstract

The purpose of this study was to develop, test, and use an instrument to measure the effectiveness of a community-based, mandated drug education intervention program, Youthful Offenders Program (YOP), targeting college students at risk. A total of N = 350 students voluntarily agreed to participate in an evaluation of program effectiveness using the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) and a newly developed measure to compare changes in substance related behaviors over time.



RESULTS revealed sound psychometric structure for the new scale for use in program evaluation; results suggest that YOP significantly enhanced safety practices and reduced hazardous drinking and recidivism, but not avoidance of risky behaviors.

Language: en