BACKGROUND: Previous studies have assessed the prevalence and nature of traumatic injuries due to legal intervention in adults. The purpose of this study is to characterize and understand legal intervention trauma in children.



METHODS: The National Trauma Data Bank (NTDB) was queried from 2007 to 2015. Patients (0-18 years old) who sustained injuries due to legal intervention were compared to those injured from other causes in the general NTDB population. Descriptive statistics were used to characterize the study population. Multivariate logistic regression models were utilized to predict firearm trauma and mortality.



RESULTS: 622 patients sustained injuries involving legal intervention. Compared to general NTDB pediatric population, those who sustained legal intervention injuries were more likely to be older (age 16.5 vs. 10.6, p < 0.01), male (91.96% vs. 34.95%, p < 0.01), test positive for illegal drugs (64.64% vs. 38.35%, p < 0.01) or alcohol (26.36% vs. 17.25%, p < 0.01), and be African-American (44.37% vs. 17.00%, p < 0.01), Latino (22.82% vs. 15.10%, p < 0.01), or Native American (0.96% vs.. 0.94%, p < 0.01). Logistic regression models identified an 11% increased odds (95% CI 1.02-1.21, p = 0.02) of death among African-Americans when compared to other racial groups receiving legal intervention trauma. African-American status was associated with a 12% increased odds (95% CI 1.02-1.22, p = 0.01) of firearm trauma when compared to other racial groups receiving legal intervention trauma.



CONCLUSION: Legal intervention-related pediatric trauma disproportionately affects the African-American population. This is particularly pronounced in cases of firearm related injuries. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III.

