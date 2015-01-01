Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In recent years, based on injuries predicted using machine learning, there have been efforts to reduce imaging performed on trauma patients. While useful, such efforts do not incorporate results from studies investigating the pathophysiology of traumatic events. The objective of this study was to identify potentially symptomatic vertebral foramen narrowing in the presence of minor to moderate (AIS ≤ 2 levels of severity) thoracolumbar fractures sustained in motor vehicle crashes (MVCs).



METHODS: Hospital records and images of patients admitted to a Level One trauma center between the years 2014 and 2018 with the diagnosis of thoracolumbar fracture were reviewed. Spinal injuries were scored using the AIS v2015. In addition, the geometry of the neural foramina, particularly the height of the foramina and intervertebral disk at the posterior region, were measured using reconstructed sagittal computed tomography (CT) images. The criteria for foraminal narrowing were associated with <15 mm for the foraminal height and <4 mm for the height of the posterior disk.



RESULTS: 24 patients with MVCs associated thoracolumbar fractures, who met both the clinical and imaging criteria for radiculopathy and foraminal narrowing without spinal cord injury, were considered for the present clinical study. 54% of the total lumbar fracture cases reported were rated as AIS 2 injuries. AIS ≥ 3 cases reported 50% narrowing of foramen, which was expected. However, it was surprising to note that the AIS 2 cases also sustained foraminal stenosis, narrowing ranging from 13% to 20%.



CONCLUSIONS: Low severity (AIS ≤ 2) injuries were often found to be associated with foraminal narrowing leading to clinical complaints. While the present clinical study cannot determine if narrowing existed prior to the trauma, they were certainly asymptomatic prior to the trauma. The present findings emphasize the need for detailed imaging in all instances of thoracolumbar trauma, as clinically significant nerve compression may occur even with modest vertebral body injury.

