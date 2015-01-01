|
Malik N, Facer-Irwin E, Dickson H, Bird A, Macmanus D. Trauma Violence Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
34711095
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is overrepresented in prison relative to community populations and can be difficult to manage in an environment which can inherently exacerbate trauma-related symptomology. Little is known about the effectiveness of trauma-focused interventions in prison and less is known about factors that moderate the effectiveness of these interventions. AIM/METHODS: We examined the effectiveness of trauma-focused interventions in prison relative to prison controls using meta-analytic techniques. We further used meta-regression analysis to examine treatment, methodological and participant-level moderators to determine factors that increased the effectiveness of these interventions.
Language: en
Keywords
interventions; complex PTSD; posttraumatic stress disorder; prison; psychological therapy. trauma-informed care; trauma processing; trauma-focused interventions