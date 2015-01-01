Abstract

This paper aims to assess the effects of snow and ice control operations by investigating the interdependency between weather variables, maintenance operations, pavement friction, and collisions. Using a disaggregated event-based and location-specific framework, and employing the statistical techniques of Structural Equation Modeling and Path Analysis, all the significant direct and indirect effects of weather variables and maintenance operations on pavement friction and collision occurrence during snowstorms have been identified. It was revealed that precipitation, extremely low temperatures, and the potential of black ice formation all had significant negative direct effects on pavement friction and significant indirect negative effects on traffic safety. Moreover, the application of anti-icing agents and plowing operations have been shown to significantly improve pavement friction and in return improve traffic safety indirectly. To illustrate how the maintenance operations improve traffic safety, a hypothetical snowstorm example was considered. According to the model, anti-icing application was associated with a 14% reduction in collisions, plowing operations resulted in a 33% reduction in collisions, and combining the two tools reduced collisions per snowstorm by 42%. The findings of this paper can help transportation agencies make more informed decisions to promote an efficient mobilization of the existing winter road maintenance services and resources while improving the safety of the traveling public during the winter months.

Language: en