Citation
Hadian M, Jabbari A, Sheikhbardsiri H. BMC Emerg. Med. 2021; 21(1): e124.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
34715782
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The goal of every emergency department is to provide the highest quality services in the shortest time using limited resources. However, occupational violence is so prevalent among pre-hospital paramedic personnel that some experts claim that it is impossible to find pre-hospital personnel without an experience of violence in the workplace. Therefore, it seems necessary to investigate the causes of violence among this population group and find ways to control it.
Language: en
Keywords
Iran; Paramedic; Health system; Pre-hospital emergency; Violent behavior