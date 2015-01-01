|
Coelho CM, Polák J, Suttiwan P, Zsido AN. BMC Psychiatry 2021; 21(1): e539.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
34715842
BACKGROUND: Fear acquisition of certain stimuli, such as snakes, is thought to be rapid, resistant to extinction, and easily transferable onto other similar objects. It has been hypothesized that due to increased survival chances, preparedness to instantly acquire fear towards evolutionary threats has been hardwired into neural pathways of the primate brain. Here, we compare participants' fear of snakes according to experience; from those who often deal with snakes and even suffer snakebites to those unfamiliar with snakes.
Fear immunization; Fear of snakes; Hypophobia; Preparedness theory; Snake questionnaire; Snakebite