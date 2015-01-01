|
Lawler S, Stapinski L, Teesson M, Prior K, Basto-Pereira M, Newton N, Barrett EL. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34715761
Young adulthood is an important developmental period for investigating the nature of violent behavior. This study examines the unique contribution of alcohol use to violence perpetration among young adults in the Australian community, after accounting for the influence of sociodemographic, early life, trait, and well-being influences. Cross-sectional, self-report data was collected from 507 young adults aged 18-20 years in the Australian general community via an online survey. Sequential logistic regressions examined the relative and independent contribution of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), impulsivity, psychological distress, and hazardous alcohol use to past-year violent behavior.
psychological distress; violence; young adult; adverse childhood experiences; hazardous alcohol use; impulsivity