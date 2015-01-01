|
Wood L, Hairston D, Schrag RV, Clark E, Parra-Cardona R, Temple JR. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
34715764
There is little research on virtual service models like chat and text services in agencies that work with survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) and sexual assault (SA). This study fills a gap in the research by exploring how chat and text services are provided in one IPV and SA-focused community organization. We analyzed chat and text transcripts (n = 392) from a large multiservice, multivictimization focused agency, and conducted interviews with 11 advocates providing chat and text services through the agency hotline. Staff interviews were analyzed using grounded theory and transcripts were analyzed using content analysis.
intimate partner violence; sexual assault; advocacy; chat and text services; program evaluation; survivor-centered practice