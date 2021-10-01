Abstract

Childhood trauma (abuse and neglect) is a major risk factor for cannabis use disorder and psychotic-spectrum disorders. Psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) in young people who use cannabis may be an early indicator of psychosis risk following cannabis use. We examined whether (i) childhood trauma moderates the association between cannabis use and PLEs, (ii) the association between childhood trauma and cannabis use is mediated by subjective effects of cannabis (euphoria and dysphoria/paranoia), and (iii) the association between childhood trauma and PLEs is also mediated by these subjective effects. Participants were 2630 cannabis users (aged 16-25) recruited online. They were asked to complete a cross-sectional survey measuring cannabis and other substance use, childhood trauma, PLEs, and the subjective effects of cannabis (euphoria and dysphoria/paranoia). A significant interaction indicated that the effect of cannabis on PLE frequency was stronger for individuals with more severe childhood trauma. Childhood trauma was also associated with greater cannabis use and PLE frequency, both of which were mediated by subjective dysphoria/paranoia when using the drug. This suggests childhood trauma is associated with greater PLEs in young people who use cannabis, which may be linked with an increased susceptibility to the dysphoric/paranoid subjective effects when using the drug. Childhood trauma should be addressed early in young people who use cannabis to mitigate the psychosis-associated harms of the drug.

