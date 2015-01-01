|
Galappaththi K, Herath OK, Bandara YM, Shaja MMM. J. S. Asian Logistics Transp. 2021; 1(2): 19-33.
(Copyright © 2021, Sri Lanka Society of Transport and Logistics)
The accurate and timely decision making of drivers is vital to ensuring public safety and reaching the destination in time. This paper presents a detailed comparison of the expectation of regulatory bodies in implementing flashing amber lights and explores the actual driver responses to flashing amber lights at a signalised T-intersection by taking speed variation as a proxy for their decision making.
