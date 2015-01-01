Abstract

Sri Lanka Railway has been increasingly dependent on foreign sources for its signalling, particularly after the introduction of computer-based electronic technology for signalling. Not many companies have competence in the subject, and the resultant deficiency of market competition has compelled the Sri Lanka Railway to depend on foreign third-party contractors to obtain signalling solutions at high cost. Developing a home-grown railway signalling system, anchored on local technological knowhow which would use components that are readily available in the market, has been a long-felt need.



This paper summarises the research and development activities undertaken by the Railway Department in designing and installing a new signalling system to ensure a greater degree of self-reliance in maintenance, sustenance, and further improvement at lesser costs. The technology innovated was used to install colour-light railway signalling at four railway stations and over 28 km of automatic block signalling, resulting in a capital cost saving of around 90% compared to recently procured imported systems.



The new system has been found operationally reliable and easily maintainable. With this technological innovation, continued improvements to it, and expansion of its coverage in the railway network, Sri Lanka Railway could look forward to securing very significant operational and cost advantages while generating national economic benefits as well in the years to come.



Keywords: Railway signalling, Sri Lanka railway, Technological innovation, Self-reliance, Operational sustainability, Cost economics

