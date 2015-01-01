|
Jayasundara JID. J. S. Asian Logistics Transp. 2021; 1(2): 35-56.
(Copyright © 2021, Sri Lanka Society of Transport and Logistics)
Abstract
Sri Lanka Railway has been increasingly dependent on foreign sources for its signalling, particularly after the introduction of computer-based electronic technology for signalling. Not many companies have competence in the subject, and the resultant deficiency of market competition has compelled the Sri Lanka Railway to depend on foreign third-party contractors to obtain signalling solutions at high cost. Developing a home-grown railway signalling system, anchored on local technological knowhow which would use components that are readily available in the market, has been a long-felt need.
Language: en