Abstract

This research aims to examine the role of newspaper coverage in setting the agenda for drunk driving -- a social issue that is familiar to many -- and leading to stricter punishment. Drunk driving became severely punishable under the Road Traffic Act and the Penal Code in the wake of accidents on the Tomei Expressway in 1999 and Fukuoka in 2006. We analyzed the coverage of drunk driving by the Asahi Shimbun, the Yomiuri Shimbun, and the Mainichi Shimbun from 1990 to 2009.We classified articles from the newspaper database into 11 categories and examined the transition of content by separating it into two periods based on when the acts were passed. Among the five knowledge mediating functions in news media proposed by Yanovitzky and Weber (2019), the role of newspaper reports was examined in relation to the Linkage function and the Mobilization function. This research suggests that the Linkage function works powerfully in the first period, while the Mobilization function works mainly in the second period.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving



===



本研究では、多くの人に身近な社会的課題である飲酒運転が厳罰化へと向かう議題設定において、新聞報道がいかなる役割を果たしたかを検討する。1999年の東名高速道路事故と2006年の福岡事故を契機として道路交通法と刑法の飲酒運転規定が厳罰化されていることから、1990年から2009年までの20年間における朝日新聞、読売新聞、毎日新聞の飲酒運転に関する記事を対象とした。



新聞データベースから検索した記事を11カテゴリーに分類し、さらに、法案成立を境に期間を2期に分けて報道内容の変遷を検討した。そして、YanovitzkyとWeber（2019）が提唱したニュースメディアにおける5つの知識媒介機能の内、Linkage機能とMobilization機能について、新聞報道の役割を整理した。その結果、第一期ではLinkage機能が、第二期ではMobilization機能が強く働くことが示唆された。

Language: ja