Citation
Imai S. J. Soc. Probl. 2020; 35: 81-96.
Vernacular Title
「いじめ自殺」事件における過去の再構成 －大津いじめ事件の「自殺の練習」報道に着目して－
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Japanese Association of Social Problems)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
This paper will analyze 1) the media reports of the Otsu Bullying Incident, and demonstrate that "reconstruction of the past under new ideas" can occur even during the development process of cases, and 2) clarify how such a situation can affect the fact finding practice of bullying based on the testimony of classmates.In previous studies, how the supposedly confirmed "suicide rehearsal" (but was actually hearsay) became a "problem" and how the fact-finding of the "suicide rehearsal" ended, has not been sufficiently examined. In this paper, therefore, we analyze the intelligiibility of television news scenes and show that the use of "suicide rehearsal" as "important testimony" led to the construction of a "concealment" problem. In conclusion, referring to the possibility of experiences transformation through new ideas by Ian Hacking, this paper demonstrated that "suicide rehearsal" reporting could have enabled the "reconstruction of the past under a new ideas" for schoolmates at the school where the incident occurred.
Language: ja
Keywords
|
“suicide by bullying”; 「いじめ自殺」; media coverage; reconstruction of the past; メディア報道; 過去の再構成