Citation
He B, Li Q, Zhao J, Liu R, Li Y, Xu Y. BMC Med. Educ. 2021; 21(1): e553.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34717612
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In view of the teaching characteristics of the motion system injury course and the actual clinical teaching. The orthopedic teaching team of the Affiliated Hospital of Inner Mongolia Medical University took the lead in proposing the "Hand as Foot teaching method" and applied it in clinical teaching. Through this teaching method, students' understanding and memorization of key and difficult issues in motion system injuries are strengthened, teacher-student interaction is increased, and teaching effect is improved. METHODS: The "Hand as Foot teaching method" was used to teach the key and difficult problems to the clinical undergraduate medical students of Inner Mongolia Medical University, and the teaching process was complemented by PPT + model teaching aids.
Language: en
Keywords
Innovation; Hand as Foot teaching method; Medical education; Motion System Injury Course