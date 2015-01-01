Abstract

Evidence has emerged about the use of visual-related training as an intervention to improve mobility that could implicate fall prevention in the older population. The objective of this systematic review was to investigate whether visual-related interventions are effective in improving balance and walking ability in healthy older adults. An electronic database search was conducted using Pubmed, Embase, CINAHL Plus, Web of Science, PsycINFO, and SportDiscus. Seventeen studies out of a total of 3297 studies were identified in this review that met the inclusion criteria of (1) adopting a longitudinal design with at least one control comparison group, (2) targeting healthy older adults (age 60 or above), (3) primary focus targeting visual element, and (4) the primary outcome(s) are measures indicating walking and/or balance ability. Our results indicated that visual-related training generally led to improvements in balance and walking ability in healthy older adults. It seems necessary that visual-related training should at least involve mobility-related movement component(s), or form a part of a multi-component training to achieve a beneficial effect on balance and walking. The effectiveness and feasibility of these visual-related training in clinical practice for rehabilitation has been discussed and needs to be investigated in future studies. (197/200).

Language: en