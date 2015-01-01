Abstract

BACKGROUND: Medical education is amongst the educational processes with the highest stress load. This study was conducted to determine levels of depression, anxiety and quality of life of medical students in a university hospital.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: Third year and sixth year medical students which accepted to be participate to the study and sign informed consent form are included in the study. Data was evaluated by descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: Totally 81 students of which 41 are third year, and 40 are sixth year students are included to the study. 79% of participants are women and 100% are unmarried. Accordingly, Beck Depression Inventory, ratio of those who have (any level of) depression are 58.5% in third year students and 55% in sixth year students. Ratio of those who have moderate to severe anxiety is 34.1% in third year students and 25% in sixth year students. Differences between them are not statistically significant. Regarding subscales of life quality; sixth year students have higher scores on general health perception then third year students. Medical students have lower scores in; difficulty in physical role, difficulty in emotional role, energy, mental health, social functioning and perception on general health when compared to the average scores of general public.



CONCLUSIONS: In this study medical students are having a lower quality of life regarding most of the subscales when compared to normal population and both third year and sixth year students are found to be having high depression and anxiety levels. As medical training is a hard and long road to go, it is important to encourage medical students to get Psychiatric support when needed. This is important for them to maintain their mental health.

