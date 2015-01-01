Abstract

Tanzania is a country with multiple sexual health challenges including high rates of HIV/STIs, early sexual debut, forced sex, sexual dysfunction, and teen pregnancy. Training in sexual health care is limited, while courses on how to address the ethical aspects of sexual health are non-existent. To address this gap, this paper explores legal and ethical challenges to providing sexual health care in Tanzania. First, we describe the sexuo-cultural and epidemiologic challenges, and the key laws regulating sexual health. Six case studies identify ethical dilemmas in healthcare delivery. They are: (a) how to address sexual and intimate partner violence; (b) treatment of illegal or stigmatized key populations; (c) treatment of couples in HIV serodiscordant, non-monogamous, and/or polygamous relationships; (d) requests for and participation in illegal healthcare; (e) treatment of women and children in the presence of their husbands and fathers; and (f) addressing child sexual abuse. We apply the ethical principles of autonomy, justice, beneficence and non-malfeasance. A second challenge is ensuring confidentiality in a setting where medical record keeping practices vary widely, and violations to confidentiality are perceived as common. Finally, we identify a set of best practices in sexual healthcare delivery tailored to the Tanzanian context.

Language: en