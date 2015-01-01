|
La Rosa NL, Brown SL, Mitchell SM, Seegan PL, Cukrowicz KC. Aggressive Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
34724225
Peer victimization (PV) is a serious concern for youth and is associated with subsequent suicide ideation in young adulthood. The interpersonal theory of suicide may provide a framework for understanding suicide ideation in this population. Specifically, thwarted belongingness (TB) and perceived burdensomeness (PB) have been significantly associated with suicide ideation among young adults with a history of peer victimization. Additionally, the personality trait of pessimism is associated with elevated suicide ideation. Thus, this study tested the association between self-reported frequency of retrospective relational (i.e., verbal and indirect) PV in primary and secondary school, thwarted interpersonal needs (TB and PB), and current suicide ideation, as well as how these relations may vary based on current pessimism. Participants were 330 undergraduate students. Nonparametric bootstrap moderated mediation procedures were used to test hypotheses.
perceived burden; peer victimization; interpersonal theory of suicide; pessimism; suicide ideation; thwarted belonging