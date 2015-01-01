|
Citation
Yu J, Yang Z, Wu Y, Ge M, Tang X, Jiang H. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e742950.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
34721111
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic has led to persistent negative psychological effects on the general public, especially on college students, who are highly susceptible to psychological difficulties, such as fear, anxiety, and depression. Little information is known about depressive symptoms among college students during the normalization stage of COVID-19 prevention and control in China. This study aimed to understand the prevalence of and factors associated with depressive symptoms after a long quarantine time and online learning at home among college students in Wuhan, China.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; college students; depressive symptoms; associated factor; normalization stage; prevention and control