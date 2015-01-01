Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We sought to understand the mechanism underlying the growth trajectory in the United States Agricultural Safety and Health Centers YouTube channel. We also explored the benefits and limitations of using YouTube analytics to evaluate the impacts of public health interventions involving YouTube.



METHODS: Time series analysis of total views, total watch hours, average duration of watch time, and number of subscribers were assessed to determine the monthly patterns of non-seasonal and seasonal components in the data from 2013 to 2020. Health, safety, and animal handling video views were summarized descriptively across time and season. Lastly, time series regressions were used to determine the type of video that best predicted growth in the channel viewership metrics.



RESULTS: The time series were not random but could be explained by autoregressive and moving average correlation structures. Health videos were the strongest predictors of future growth but were not the most watched type of video. Strong seasonality components indicated that videos were most watched during periods of high agricultural activity, but less so during the winter months.



CONCLUSIONS: Generally, growth in YouTube viewership metrics was explained by past month viewership predicting future viewership. Outreach and media content may produce spikes of increased interest, but in order to sustainably grow the channel over time, Ag Centers and other agricultural stakeholders should continue to focus on the value of particular content to potential viewers, how and when content is released, and strategic promotion of the channel and its videos.

Language: en