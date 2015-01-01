SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gulesci S, Puente-Beccar M, Ubfal D. J. Dev. Econ. 2021; 153: 102716.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jdeveco.2021.102716

34720336

PMC8536542

This paper shows that a youth empowerment program in Bolivia reduced the reported prevalence of violence against girls during the COVID-19 lockdown. The program offered training in soft skills and technical skills, sexual education, mentoring and job-finding assistance. To measure the effects of the program, the study conducted a randomized control trial with 600 vulnerable adolescents.

RESULTS indicate that 7 months after its completion, the program increased girls' earnings and decreased violence against girls. Violence was measured with both direct self-report questions and list experiments. These findings suggest that multi-faceted empowerment programs can reduce the level of violence experienced by young women during high-risk periods.


Language: en

List experiment; Violence against girls; Youth empowerment

