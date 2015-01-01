|
Citation
|
Gulesci S, Puente-Beccar M, Ubfal D. J. Dev. Econ. 2021; 153: 102716.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34720336
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
This paper shows that a youth empowerment program in Bolivia reduced the reported prevalence of violence against girls during the COVID-19 lockdown. The program offered training in soft skills and technical skills, sexual education, mentoring and job-finding assistance. To measure the effects of the program, the study conducted a randomized control trial with 600 vulnerable adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
List experiment; Violence against girls; Youth empowerment