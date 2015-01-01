Abstract

The main purpose of this study was to explore people's perception on using social media for crowdsourcing both information and support as part of COVID-19 response. Also, the study tried to find the possibility of social media contributions to disaster management activities. A systematic research survey has been conducted using a quantitative research approach with a sample of 437 respondents. The results indicated that social media played an important role in crowdsourcing information and support during the COVID-19 pandemic. People regularly depended on social media platforms to get updated information and to contribute to different disaster management response activities. According to the findings, social media can greatly contribute to all the phases of disaster management. Use of social media can be more comprehensive for managing disasters in future.

Language: en