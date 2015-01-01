Abstract

Disruptive behavior problems in youth are common and costly, lead to adverse outcomes, and are often left untreated. This article builds on previous work by providing an updated evaluation of family-based treatments based on results from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) for three populations: (1) children with disruptive behavior, (2) adolescents with disruptive behavior, and (3) adolescents with juvenile justice involvement. Using a comprehensive process, 28 new reports on 27 RCTs were identified for the 2014-April 2020 period, which when combined with the prior evidence base of all rigorous RCTs, resulted in 3 well-established, 11 probably efficacious, and 7 possibly efficacious family-based treatment categories. Many of the RCTs lent further support to existing treatment categories, more countries were represented, and several RCTs incorporated technology. Notable issues that remain include a limited number of family-based treatments for adolescents and for youth with juvenile justice involvement, as well as methodological concerns.

