Park TS, Shin MJ, Shin YB, Kim SH. J. Spinal Cord Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Academy of Spinal Cord Injury Professionals, Publisher Maney Publishing)
34723782
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to quantitatively and objectively evaluate the balance impairment in patients with motor incomplete spinal cord injury (SCI) using a new evaluation tool for balance and to assess its role in comprehensive balance assessment.
Rehabilitation; Postural balance; Spinal cord injury