SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tunthanathip T, Duangsuwan J, Wattanakitrungroj N, Tongman S, Phuenpathom N. Neurosurg. Focus 2021; 51(5): E7.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Neurological Surgeons)

DOI

10.3171/2021.8.FOCUS2155

PMID

34724640

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The overuse of head CT examinations has been much discussed, especially those for minor traumatic brain injury (TBI). In the disruptive era, machine learning (ML) is one of the prediction tools that has been used and applied in various fields of neurosurgery. The objective of this study was to compare the predictive performance between ML and a nomogram, which is the other prediction tool for intracranial injury following cranial CT in children with TBI.

METHODS: Data from 964 pediatric patients with TBI were randomly divided into a training data set (75%) for hyperparameter tuning and supervised learning from 14 clinical parameters, while the remaining data (25%) were used for validation purposes. Moreover, a nomogram was developed from the training data set with similar parameters. Therefore, models from various ML algorithms and the nomogram were built and deployed via web-based application.

RESULTS: A random forest classifier (RFC) algorithm established the best performance for predicting intracranial injury following cranial CT of the brain. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve for the performance of RFC algorithms was 0.80, with 0.34 sensitivity, 0.95 specificity, 0.73 positive predictive value, 0.80 negative predictive value, and 0.79 accuracy.

CONCLUSIONS: The ML algorithms, particularly the RFC, indicated relatively excellent predictive performance that would have the ability to support physicians in balancing the overuse of head CT scans and reducing the treatment costs of pediatric TBI in general practice.


Language: en

Keywords

prediction; machine learning; nomogram; pediatric traumatic brain injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print