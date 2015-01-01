|
Citation
|
Tunthanathip T, Duangsuwan J, Wattanakitrungroj N, Tongman S, Phuenpathom N. Neurosurg. Focus 2021; 51(5): E7.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Neurological Surgeons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34724640
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The overuse of head CT examinations has been much discussed, especially those for minor traumatic brain injury (TBI). In the disruptive era, machine learning (ML) is one of the prediction tools that has been used and applied in various fields of neurosurgery. The objective of this study was to compare the predictive performance between ML and a nomogram, which is the other prediction tool for intracranial injury following cranial CT in children with TBI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prediction; machine learning; nomogram; pediatric traumatic brain injury