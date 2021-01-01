Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although some studies document that posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) increases suicide risk, other studies have produced the paradoxical finding that PTSD decreases suicide risk. We sought to understand methodologic biases that may explain these paradoxical findings through the use of directed acyclic graphs (DAGs).



METHOD: DAGs are causal diagrams that visually encode a researcher's assumptions about data generating mechanisms and assumed causal relations among variables. DAGs can connect theories to data and guide statistical choices made in study design and analysis. In this article, we describe DAGs and explain how they can be used to identify biases that may arise from inappropriate analytic decisions and data limitations.



RESULTS: We define a particular form of bias, collider bias, that is a likely explanation for why studies have found a supposedly protective association of PTSD with suicide. This protective association is interpreted by some researchers as evidence that PTSD reduces the risk of suicide. Collider bias may occur through inappropriate adjustment for a psychiatric comorbidity, such as adjustment for variables that are affected by PTSD and share common causes with suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: We recommend that researchers collect longitudinal measurements of psychiatric comorbidities, which would help establish the temporal ordering of variables and avoid the biases discussed in this article. Furthermore, researchers could use DAGs to explore how results may be impacted by design and analytic decisions prior to execution. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

