Papakostopoulos V, Nathanael D, Portouli E, Amditis A. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 82: 32-42.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
A field experiment was conducted aiming to shed light on how drivers negotiate anambiguous traffic situation when encountering an autonomous vehicle (AV) in the presence of a yielding intention signal (AV with eHMI) or not (AV without eHMI). A traffic conflict scenario was created with two opposing vehicles instructed to perform a left turn at a four-way junction, at the same point in time. Forty participants were assigned to two groups encountering either an AV with eHMI or an AV without eHMI. To check for equivalence across the two groups, both groups also encountered a conventional vehicle (CV).
AV-driver interaction; Explicit signal; Implicit cues; Yielding intention