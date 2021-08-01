SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ratzon NZ, Perlman A, Rosenbloom T. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 82: 43-53.

10.1016/j.trf.2021.08.004

The current study examines whether crucial safe driving skills are associated with safe road-crossing skills as pedestrians. The main research question was whether skills that are acquired from the point of view of a driver are associated with the skills of pedestrians in different platforms or settings. Furthermore, the study examines whether task performance on one platform (driving) primes an operator for task performance on another (road-crossing as a pedestrian) or vice versa. Sixty people took part in this study and completed a demographic questionnaire, a Driving Behavior Questionnaire, a Pedestrian Behavior Scale and two computerized tests - a Hazard Perception Test for Drivers and a Hazard Perception Test for Pedestrians. We found that the better the participants detect hazards on the road as drivers, the better they detect hazards as pedestrians as well, and that most of the participants' self-reported values regarding their driving and their road-crossing as pedestrians are correlated. The study revealed an association between years of seniority in driving and the number of driving hours per week, and some behavioral variables as pedestrians - meaning that exposure to the road as a driver may be related to safer behavior as a pedestrian.


Driving; HPT; HPTP; Learning; Pedestrians; Transfer

