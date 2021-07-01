Abstract

Carpooling, an innovative transportation sharing economy, has been created to benefit the economy, environment, and society, easing the negative influences of the current transportation system. Therefore, this study explored the key factors that may drive consumers' intentions to use carpooling services in Bangkok, Thailand. Regarding the theoretical framework, this study applied Social Exchange Theory (SET) and Self-Determination Theory (SDT) and evaluated the data from 409 respondents using Partial Least Square Structural Equation Modelling (PLS-SEM) analysis. There are three important findings in this study. First, although the increase in trust would reduce the privacy risk, the effect is not significant. Second, perceived risk has no impact on consumers' intentions to use carpooling. Third, sustainability, enjoyment, and economic benefit would significantly form the perceived value, and the perceived value would affect intention to use. The findings enrich the literature on combining SET and SDT and provide theoretical and managerial insights on carpooling research.

Language: en