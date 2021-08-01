|
Citation
|
Lu G, Zhai J, Li P, Chen F, Liang L. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 82: 96-110.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Mixed control by driver and automated system will remain in use for decades until fully automated driving is perfected. Thus, drivers must be able to accurately regain control of vehicles in a timely manner when the automated system sends a takeover request (TOR) at its limitation. Therefore, determining the factors that affect drivers' takeover quality at varying levels of automated driving is important. Previous studies have shown that visually distracting secondary tasks impair drivers' takeover performance and increase the subjective workload. However, the influence of purely cognitive distracting secondary tasks on drivers' takeover performance and how this influence varies at different levels of automation are still unknown. Hence, a 5 (driving modes) × 3 (cognitive secondary tasks) factorial design with the within-subject factors was adopted for this driving simulator experiment. The sample consisted of 21 participants. The participants' subjective workloads were recorded by the NASA-Task Load Index (NASA-TLX).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Automation levels; Reaction time; Simulated driving; Subjective workload; Takeover quality