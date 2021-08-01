Abstract

Although the Driving Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ) remains the most known tool for assessing risky road behaviors among motor vehicle drivers, recent studies have raised several concerns on the specificity of both driving task conditions and behavioral repertory of certain segments of the driving population. Among them, long-haul (cargo) professional drivers constitute one of the "intensive driving" groups for which the existing adapted behavioral research tools are still very scarce.

Purpose

The aim of the present study was to test and validate the F-DBQ (or "Freight Driving Behavior Questionnaire"), a short version of the DBQ adapted to the occupational driving conditions and typical road risk behaviors of freight drivers.

Method

For this cross-sectional study, a sample of n = 982 Spanish long-haul drivers with a mean age of 48.5 years was used, responding to a questionnaire composed of measures on road risk behaviors (DBQ), fatigue (Checklist Individual Strength - CIS and Need for Recovery Scale - NFR) and job stress (Effort-Reward Imbalance questionnaire - ERI).

Results

Through competitive Confirmatory Factor Analyses (CFA) with structural equation models, it was found that the F-DBQ has a clear dimensional structure, a fair goodness-of-fit, high factorial weights, internal consistency, convergent and discriminant validity and an improved fit to long haul drivers' working conditions. Also, both (general and work-related) fatigue and job stress have shown to have a significant role in explaining risky road behaviors of long-haul drivers.

Conclusion

The findings of this study support that an abbreviated version of the Driving Behavior Questionnaire (the F-DBQ) can be used to assess traffic violations and errors among long-haul drivers, in consideration of their specific task-related conditions (that qualitatively differ from other groups of drivers), with potential implications on the enforcement of occupational and road safety research.

Language: en