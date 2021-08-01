Abstract

The controlled study of pedestrians' crossing decision-making is relevant to the search for better safety conditions for this class of vulnerable road users. Several risk factors have been identified in the literature related to the crosswalks' surrounding environment, the socio-demographic characteristics of the pedestrians crossing the road and the place where the crosswalks are inserted, as well as situational variables, such as speed and distance of the approaching vehicle during the crossing. In this work, the roles of visual and auditory cues in crossing decisions were analysed, comparing different speeds and distances, and taking into consideration different speed patterns of the approaching vehicle, aiming to identify what can affect pedestrians' crossing behaviour. Experiments were performed in a virtual environment. Participants were presented with 10 different stimuli featuring a vehicle approaching with different speeds and movement patterns, combined with 2 auditory conditions: one concerning a vehicle with a gasoline combustion engine and another one with no sound cues. Participants were tasked with indicating the moment they decided to cross the street when they thought it was safe to do so by pressing a response button. Percentage of crossings, response time (RT), and time-to-passage (TTP) were recorded and subsequently analysed. The results showed that lower speeds and higher distances lead to higher percentages of crossings and RTs. The auditory condition did not significantly affect participants' responses, leading to the conclusion that participants' crossing decision was especially based on their visual perception of the movement characteristics of the approaching vehicle, particularly its speed and distance. These results may have relevance for the development of communication strategies between the vehicles, especially the automated ones, and pedestrians.

Language: en