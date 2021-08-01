Abstract

In this study, we employ the Integrated Choice Latent Variable (ICLV) framework to model the public's intention of using Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) while impaired under the influence of alcohol, medicine, or fatigue. We identify five latent constructs from psychometric indicators that define respondent's perception and attitudes towards AVs which are i) perceived benefits, ii) perceived risks, iii) enjoy driving, iv) wheels public transport attitude, and v) rails public transport attitude. We use these latent variables along with explanatory variables to study user intentions regarding delegation of vehicle control from human driving to autonomous driving. The study uses survey data collected from 1,065 Czech residents between 2017 and 2018. Our findings indicate that user intentions are primarily defined by attitudes rather than socio-demographic attributes. However, the inclusion of both types of variables is crucial in evaluating user intentions. Despite a positive outlook towards AVs, people were found to be reluctant in using AVs while impaired which can be attributed to distrust towards the technology. Our analysis shows that with appropriate efforts from policymakers, the public's attitude can be changed to promote adoption. The efforts will have to be emphasized towards building positive attitudes (such as perceived benefits) and diminishing existing negative attitudes (such as perceived risks).



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Cannabis impaired driving



Language: en