Abstract

The research conducted on overtaking maneuver for evaluating drivers' safety showed adverse effects of urgency on driving performance and decision making. Therefore, a driving simulator study was designed to examine driving performance of the drivers and its implication on overtaking and crash probabilities under increasing time pressure conditions. Eighty-eight participants data were analyzed in the current study. Three different time pressure conditions: No Time Pressure (NTP), Low Time Pressure (LTP), and High Time Pressure (HTP) were considered for analyzing driving performance of the drivers while executing overtaking maneuvers. The driving performance was assessed using minimum time-to-line crossing and coefficient of variation in speed to dissect the safety margin adopted by the drivers while overtaking the lead vehicle. Further, minimum time-to-line crossing and coefficient of variation in speed were considered as explanatory variables to investigate their influence on overtaking and crash probabilities. Parametric survival analysis and Generalized Linear Mixed Models (GLMM) were used to assess the driving performance, overtaking and crash probabilities. The parametric survival analysis showed that minimum time-to-line crossing reduced by 36.7% and 63.8% in LTP and HTP driving conditions, respectively. The GLMM results revealed that coefficient of variation in speed increased by 3.437% in HTP (no significant effect in LTP) as compared to NTP driving conditions. Further, the GLMM results showed that overtaking and crash probabilities decreased with increment in minimum time-to-line crossing and coefficient of variation in speed values. Additionally, it was observed that male drivers took risky decisions than female drivers. Nevertheless, the comparative analysis revealed that male drivers were less prone to crashes than female drivers. Overall, it can be inferred that the drivers take risky decisions with increment in time pressure to complete the driving task, even at the expense of their own safety which exposed them to high likelihood of crashes.

