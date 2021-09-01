Abstract

This study explores the relationships among various factors influencing risky driving behaviours, particularly on high-speed corridors (expressways). A total of 546 samples are collected from licenced drivers through an online survey. Exploratory factor analysis confirms the four-factor solution and the same is verified using confirmatory factor analysis. These factors are individual aberrant driving behaviour (violations and errors), risky driving behaviour performed by surrounding vehicles and dangerous manoeuvres due to prevailing road environment. Structural equation modelling is used to establish the relationships amongst the aforementioned factors. The results of the study describe that observed risky driving behaviour on expressways is mostly affected by drivers' individual aberrant driving (γ = 0.62) followed by risky driving behaviour performed by surrounding vehicles (γ = 0.39) and least affected by the road environment (γ = 0.36). The individual driving behaviour is mostly affected by violations (γ = 0.47) followed by errors (γ = 0.38). Furthermore, differences in Driving Behaviour Questionnaire (DBQ) scales are analysed with respect to the demographic variables.



RESULTS suggest that male and young drivers report more violations than female and older drivers, respectively, however, female drivers are more error prone than male drivers. The findings of the study can be useful to identify the potential road safety countermeasures to improve the driving style as well as the driving environment.

Language: en