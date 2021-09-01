Abstract

Background

Preventing youth from driving under the influence of cannabis (DUIC) remains a road safety priority. This study aimed to understand beliefs of young Ontarian drivers (ages 18-24) towards cannabis use and DUIC.

Methods

Using a mixed methods design, we conducted an online survey (n = 426, 53% female) and two focus groups (n = 12, 67% female). The survey obtained data in the following sections: demographics, experiences and expectancies related to cannabis use and DUIC, knowledge and credibility of the law, attitudes towards DUIC, and social controls. Quantitative data was analyzed in SPSS using descriptive statistics and chi squares. Two focus groups were then conducted to contextualize quantitative findings. Audio recordings were transcribed and analyzed using inductive thematic analysis.

Results

83.6% (356) of survey's participants had used cannabis, with 69% (296) in the past year. Among past-year users, 47.9% (142; 33.3% of the sample) reported DUIC. Those who indicated prior history of DUIC were mostly males, had completed less than a bachelor's degree, and were students without employment. Qualitative themes included: Being high changes you; it is hard to tell if a driver is high; DUIC is convenient, socially acceptable, and safe; legalization makes cannabis more attractive to use; and there is a need for testing, education, and prevention efforts that are relevant to youth.

Conclusions

A considerable number of young drivers in Ontario are currently DUIC, many of which underestimate the associated risks. Our findings provide insight into youth's beliefs towards DUIC and considerations for preventative efforts.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en