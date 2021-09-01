Abstract

A good understanding of subjectively experienced well-being in daily travel is critical for the design and evaluation of transportation policies and programs. Numerous studies have examined the relationship between how we travel and how we feel during travel. However, people's travel mood is not only determined by their trip characteristics but also their potential mobility--the capacity of being mobile.Using the data collected via a smartphone application in Minneapolis-St. Paul area, we measure potential mobility in two aspects--modal options and destination access and reveal that people in households with better access to cars and alternative transportation modes are, all else equal, more likely to report more positive moods and fewer negative moods during travel. In addition, people living in neighborhoods with greater access to destinations are less likely to feel stress when traveling. We also find that associations between mode and mood are moderated by modal options and destination access. These findings confirm the importance of explicitly considering modal options and destination access in policy debates and planning initiatives addressing transportation and well-being. In doing so, they demonstrate the relevance of Sen's Capabilities Approach to transportation planning.

