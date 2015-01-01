|
Zhu Z, Hu Z, Dai W, Chen H, Lv Z. Safety Sci. 2022; 145: e105479.
Abstract
The present work aims to study how deep learning approaches solve the safety problems in the interaction between autonomous vehicles and pedestrians. A Vehicle-Pedestrian Detection (VPD) algorithm based on Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) is proposed regarding the massive amounts of parameters during feature extraction of traditional vehicle-pedestrian interaction algorithms. Furthermore, the Squeezenet algorithm is applied to extract traffic characteristics with fewer parameters. The performance of the proposed algorithm is analyzed through simulation experiments.
Autonomous vehicle; Convolutional neural network; Deep learning; Safety; Target detection