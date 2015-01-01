Abstract

The safety situation of coal mines in Guizhou has been improving for many years, but coal and gas outburst accidents continue to occur. This paper analyzes the safety situation of coal mines in Guizhou by collecting data on accidents and disasters in the last decade: 2011-2020. The distribution characteristics, time-space dynamic evolution, and factors influencing coal and gas outburst disasters were studied. Countermeasures and safety management suggestions for disaster prevention and control were proposed. Our analysis shows that the primary disasters occurring in coal mines in Guizhou province are gas, roof, and water disasters, which are mainly distributed in the western and northern regions, as well as closely related to the complex geological conditions in the region. Coal and gas outburst is the most serious disaster threatening the safety of coal mines in Guizhou province in the last decade. The occurrence and development of gas outburst accidents presents three stages. The coal and gas outburst disasters mostly occurred in the driving face in the last decade, while their distribution showed obvious regional characteristics. In particular, Liupanshui, Bijie, and southwest Guizhou have a greater risk of coal and gas outbursts. Thus, it is necessary to focus on and formulate strict and effective outburst prevention measures when performing mining operations. Finally, according to hazard analysis, objective factors and management factors underlying coal mine disasters in Guizhou, specific countermeasures, and safety management policy suggestions of government and enterprises are provided. This research has certain significance for the safety supervision by the government and the staff engaged in the prevention and control of coal and gas outbursts.

Language: en